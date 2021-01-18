PUBG Mobile update: 1.2 KR version's APK download link for worldwide users, check here

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games available on the mobile platform. Apart from the global version, the game comes in various regional variants like KR, VN and TW.

PUBG Mobile KR has gained as much popularity as PUBG Mobile version. Its 1.2 update was recently rolled out, bringing several new aspects into the game, including the Runic Power mode. Players from the Korea and Japan region can get PUBG Mobile KR from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If players from other countries want to download the game, they can do so via the APK file or TapTap.

Here's how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 KR version update...

1. You have to download the TapTap application from the official website. Then can click on the link given below to visit the webpage -- https://www.tap.io/mobile.

2. After downloading the APK file, players have to enable the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously (The option can be enabled by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources).

3. Next, you have to locate and install the TapTap application. They should then open the app and search for PUBG Mobile Korea.

4. Several results will appear on the screen. One must select the most relevant result and press the download button. If they have an older version of the game, they will find an update button instead.

5. Upon the completion of the in-game patches, players can enjoy the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.