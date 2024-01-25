Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Features Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch In India

New Delhi: Realme is set to roll out its latest Realme 12 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is likely to include two phones — the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ (Plus) in the company's armoury. The lineup will make its way to the Indian market on January 29 at 12 pm IST. This will be the company’s first flagship smartphone launch this year.

Ahead of the official launch, Realme 12 Pro+ (Plus) retail box package has surfaced online, and this spills some beans including the camera and other features of the upcoming smartphone in India. The leaked image (via GSMArena) shows what appears to be the back of the Realme 12 Pro+ retail box, with the name of the device mentioned on top. (Also Read: Realme Note 50 Smartphone Launched; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

Camera Features (Leaked)

The upcoming Realme 12 Pro+ handset might include a cutting-edge 64-megapixel periscope zoom lens, featuring Sony IMX890 primary camera technology equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Additionally, a periscope portrait camera with OIS is expected, complemented by an ultra-wide-angle lens for versatile photography capabilities. The device is set to showcase a 120Hz Curved Vision display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and boasting an impressive 512GB storage capacity.

Furthermore, the camera setup is rumored to comprise a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP secondary lens, and an 8MP camera, with a potential 32MP front camera for enhanced selfie capture. Notably, the phone has been confirmed to incorporate advanced features such as 120x zoom and lossless zoom options at 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 6x, promising a state-of-the-art photography and viewing experience. (Also Read: OPPO Reno 11 5G Goes On Sale Today; Check Discount, Cashback Offers And Other Details)

Other Expected Specifications

The Realme 12 series is rumoured to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are expected to house 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support.

The Realme 12 Pro is likely to come in two variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, respectively. It is expected to come in two colour options, Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige. The Realme 12 Pro+ could come with two 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, respectively. The handset will likely come in three colour options: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue.