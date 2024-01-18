Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max --Comparing Their Specs

New Delhi: The Samsung S24 series was globally launched, including in India, on January 17, 2024, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. This Galaxy S24 series consists of three models: the standard Galaxy S24, the S24+, and the top variant, S24 Ultra. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched on September 12, 2023. It is Apple’s flagship smartphone, offering top-of-the-line features for high-end users.

Undoubtedly, the S24 Ultra stands out as one of Samsung's most remarkable smartphones to date, boasting exceptionally powerful specifications housed within a premium glass and titanium body. It meets every expectation of a high-end device. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max follows a similar strategy, featuring a titanium frame and glass panels on both the front and back, coupled with the most powerful processor ever in a smartphone. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 India Price Announced; Will Manufacture From Noida Factory)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max and look at the comparison between both the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The newly launched smartphone packs a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for seamless performance. With a generous 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, it ensures ample space for all your needs.

The device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery for extended usage. Capture life's moments in exceptional detail with a 200MP main camera, 50MP periscope telephoto, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP front camera. For connectivity, it comes with a 5G support and Wi-Fi 7. Users can choose from several color options: sleek Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, or Titanium Yellow. Additionally, it holds an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The handset packs a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1290x2796 pixels, featuring ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the advanced Apple A17 Pro processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The substantial 4,441mAh battery provides ample power for extended usage.

For the camera, the device is equipped with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera. For connectivity, it comes with 5G support for both sub-6GHz along with Wi-Fi 6E. The device is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, all encased with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Notably, Samsung's S24 Ultra offers generative AI features, while Apple is reportedly working on its own generative AI offering called AppleGPT.

(Disclaimer: This piece is just for information purpose and should not be construed as an advice/recommendation for a particular brand)