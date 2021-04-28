Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event: What to expect?

Samsung will be hosting its next big virtual event, the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, on Wednesday (April 28). It is going to be the third virtual event by the Korean consumer electronics maker in 2021, and many fans are having high expectations from the company.

What Samsung may launch at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021?

As of now, Samsung hasn’t officially revealed what the brand is going to release at the mega event. The official invite to the event points out that Samsung will launch its “most powerful” Galaxy device yet. Moreover, going by media reports, Samsung is expected to launch a new range of Galaxy laptops.

Samsung is likely to launch at least two new laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: Samsung Galaxy Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. The two models are expected to be packed with 13 and 15 inch AMOLED displays, respectively. Both the speculated laptops are likely to come with LTE wireless connectivity, and are expected to be powered by Intel chipsets.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is rumoured to have S Pen stylus support and a 360-degree hinge design. Both laptops are expected to woo gamers and professionals, alike. Besides the Galaxy Book Pro models, Samsung might also launch an affordable laptop, Galaxy Book Go.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launch

Samsung has already announced that it’ll launch the Galaxy M42 5G smartphone in India on April 28 via a virtual event. The upcoming smartphone appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G, launched last year. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC chip, and its display comes with a waterdrop notch, and in the back is a square-shaped camera module.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021?

You can watch the live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 here: https://news.samsung.com/global/ and on the company’s official YouTube channel. The event will kick off at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).