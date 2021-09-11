हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 launched, could arrive in India as Galaxy F42 5G: Price, features

 Samsung has launched a new 5G smartphone `Galaxy Wide5` in South Korea. Samsung is also planning to announce the Galaxy F42 5G (model number SM-E426B-DS) in India. The F42 5G`s model number is similar to the Wide5.

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 launched, could arrive in India as Galaxy F42 5G: Price, features
Image Source: BGR

New Delhi: Samsung has launched a new 5G smartphone `Galaxy Wide5` in South Korea. It is a mid-range phone with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display and a triple-camera setup.

Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy F42 5G (model number SM-E426B-DS) in India. Since the F42 5G`s model number is similar to the Wide5, it appears that the F42 5G could be a rebranded edition of the Wide5.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is priced at 449,900 South Korean won (roughly Rs 28,200) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen which offers Full HD+ resolution.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Wide5 comes with a triple-camera setup including a 64MP sensor paired with a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone features a waterdrop notch with an 8MP camera sensor for selfies.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy Wide5 makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot for expandable storage space. Also Read: Lost job during pandemic? ESIC to provide unemployment benefits till June 2022

The smartphone runs Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with support for 15W fast charging. Also Read: India's industrial production jumps over 11% YoY in July 2021

