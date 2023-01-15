Samsung launches IOT-enabled, 100% made in India side-by-side refrigerator range

New Delhi: Samsung has launched its state-of-the-craft, premium Refrigerator range 2023. It is 100% manufactured in India and provides multiple India-specific features to make customers’ lives comfortable and convenient. This brand-new, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled line-up has been carefully created to meet the unique refrigeration needs of modern Indian consumers, including adjustable storage, glitzy exteriors, Connected Living convenience, never-ending entertainment, energy efficiency, and more.

It will start from around Rs 113,000 and will be available across all leading offline and online retailers.

"We are anticipating a huge demand and expect this segment to grow by 100% for the industry, led by our new Side-by-Side refrigerator line-up,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

As a first, all models of the new range will be Wi-Fi enabled and equipped with Smart Things app functionality to strengthen Samsung’s ‘Powering Digital India’ vision. It comes equipped with Convertible 5-in-1 mode for customizable storage space, Samsung’s Twin Cooling PlusTM technology for precise cooling and Curd MaestroTM that allows users to make curd at home in a healthy and hygienic way. To allow better space utilization, consumers can now detach the curd making compartment, when it is not in use.

To offer a connected living experience, these refrigerators come with Family Hub 7.0 that lets them control their smart devices via SmartThings app. It also offers unlimited entertainment, recipes suggestion basis what’s stored in the fridge, reminders for food expiry, and so on.

The new line-up’s AI Energy Saving Mode works on Wi-Fi based machine learning that optimizes the fridge and freezer temperatures to enable up to 10% energy savings. As an industry first, Auto Open Door with its ‘touch sensor’ opens the door with a gentle touch. Thus, in case of dirty hands, one can simply keep their hand on the door sensor and the door will open. The new range also has the recently announced industry-first 20-year warranty on Digital Inverter Motor compressor, thus ensuring durability of the product and offering consumers peace of mind.