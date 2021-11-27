Samsung quietly announces Galaxy A03 with 48MP camera, check specs, features

New Delhi: Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A03 smartphone, which appears to be another budget segment device from the South Korean tech giant. While the company hasn’t revealed the prices of the device, the smartphone’s specs and features may have started to appeal to users.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Performace

Samsung Galaxy A03 is launched in three configurations: configurations including 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor but does not explicitly confirm which chipset is being used here, according to a report by 9To5Google.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Display

Samsung Galaxy A03 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display that comes with a dewdrop notch and a 60Hz refresh rate. If launched at about Rs 10,000 in India, the smartphone will rival smartphones with similar display configurations.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specs

Samsung Galaxy A03 is backed by an impressive 5,000mAh internal battery. As of now, it isn't clear if the smartphone offers microSD card expansion or not. The smartphone even offers Dolby Atmos support, an important feature that is hardly seen in budget smartphones.

Coming to the camera features, at the rear, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for added depth effects in portrait mode. In the front is selfie camera that is rated at 5MP.

