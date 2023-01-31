Samsung to Launch 'Galaxy S23' Series Tomorrow on Feb 1; Check Expected Price, RAM, Storage, Battery, and Other Key Details

New Delhi: Samsung is going to launch its new smartphone series ‘Galaxy S23’ on February 1, 2023. The latest smartphones will launch under Samsung Unpacked event, the company’s second launch event of 2023. The new lineup includes – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

How to watch the live launch tomorrow:

The company will be going to live-stream the launch event of Galaxy S23 series from 11:30 pm IST. Customers can watch the live stream via Samsung’s official social media channels such as YouTube, Twitter, Samsung website, etc.

You can use this link to watch the live stream.

Epic nights are coming. Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked live, February 1, 2023.



Learn more: https://t.co/usttQCp79p pic.twitter.com/q3PgsSqxlK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 17, 2023

ALSO READ | SBI Shares 6 Safety Tips on UPI Transactions, Check Them Out

Samsung S23 expected features:

According to the reports and leaked information, the S23 series sports the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and a 200 MP main camera.

The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera that Samsung recently introduced is probably included on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with features including UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage, WiFi 6e/WiFi 7 compatibility, and up to 45W fast charging technology, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 will be available in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB—while the Galaxy S22 Plus will have 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB options, according to prior sources. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions, while a device with 1TB of storage space may be in the works.

Samsung S23 series expected price:

The MySmartPrice leak indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would cost Rs 79,999 for the base model and Rs 83,999 for the top-end model in India. The starting pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in India is Rs 89,999, while the starting price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is Rs 1,14,999. It is important to note that only the beginning prices for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are mentioned in the report.