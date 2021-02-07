Skype rolls out background blur update; here’s how to use it

Skype is planning to roll out an update across all devices which includes blurring of background during video calls on the app for Android users. The background blur feature is already there in the iOS and desktop users and it will come with the Skype 8.68 update for Android users.

The notes released on Microsoft forums indicate that the Skype team has confirmed that Skype 8.68 is rolling out for all devices i.e. Windows, Linux, Web, Android, iPhone, and iPad. Also, Android users will be getting the background blur feature after its first rollout to desktop users in February 2019.

iOS, on the other hand, received the update in July last year, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Microsoft has also updated its support page to include Skype for Android support for background blur.

The update involves the improvement of the custom reaction picker and fixes a slew of other issues for desktop, Android, and iOS users.

The updated version of Skype for Android users will run on Android 6.0 and above and the background blur feature puts the area behind a user out of focus, therefore helping users to hide their background during video calls. Users will need to click on the three dots More menu during a call and enable the Blur my background option to use this feature on Skype for Android.