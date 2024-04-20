New Delhi: ChatGPT is in the headline since its launch in 2022. Every time, the AI app is the talk of the town because of its evolution but this time the reason is different. OpenAI, the parent company of AI, has appointed its first employee in India. Yes, you read it right.

Who Is Pragya Mishra?

Pragya Mishra is the first employee that Sam Altman's OpenAI has employed in India. News agency IANS received confirmation on Friday from sources that Ms. Misra has been assigned to oversee partnerships and public policy issues across the nation. (Also Read: Want To Start Business But Short On Funds? Pitch Your Idea To THIS Billionaire And Get Funding)

As per the information available on her social media platform, she is also a podcaster and influencer with approx 35,000 followers on Instagram. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg In Beard? Check Truth Behind Viral Photo)

What Was Her Previous Role?

In her role as Truecaller's director of public affairs, she worked directly with investors, important stakeholders, government agencies, and media partners.

First Employee Of WhatsApp In India

She had been employed by Meta Platforms for three years before that. Pragya Misra was, incidentally, WhatsApp's first employee in India.

She oversaw WhatsApp's 2018 campaign to combat false information and has previously collaborated with Ernst & Young and the Danish Royal Embassy in Delhi.

Educational Background

In 2012, Ms. Misra graduated with an MBA from the International Management Institute. She has a diploma in bargaining and negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science and graduated with a degree in commerce from Delhi University.

Podcast

In addition to being a Heartfulness meditation trainer, Ms. Misra is the host of the Pragyaan podcast (@pragyaan_podcast), which discusses subjects including human consciousness and meditation.