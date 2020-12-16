Sony PlayStation 5: Why is it in news and will Indian gamers get it before Christmas? Details here

Sony's PlayStation 5 is one of the most loved gaming consoles in the gaming community across the globe. The Indian gaming community is no exception to this and the excitement regarding the gaming console is very much evident with the sales figures of existing PS4 in India.

The anticipation towards the launch of Sony PS5 is gaining a lot of momentum keeping the Indian gamers hooked on to all the news surrounding it.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition went on sale in Japan, USA on November 12 and on November 19. The gaming console was sold like hotcakes and the stocks went out in no time.

The PlayStation 5 is yet to release in India and Sony has been very discreet about the release of PS5 in the country. Sony PS5 enjoys a cult fan following in India. The fanbase is very vocal about their love for the PS5. Despite that Sony India has failed to provide a satisfactory response to fans about the release. A statement was recycled from what Sony said at the time of the PS5 India price reveal.

Sony PS5 is listed on Amazon India's page, without a release date. The price for PlayStation 5 is Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 for PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.



PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition both have a similar AMD RDNA 2 graphics unit along with the 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU as the Series X and Series S.

The PS5 GPU is clocked higher (2.23GHz) but has fewer compute units (36) than the new Xbox consoles. That results in a total GPU power of 10.28 teraflops, lower than the 12.15 teraflops managed by the Series X, but it is not a direct comparison as the PlayStation 5 is capable of variable frequency.

Even with the CPU, the PS5 is capable of variable frequency. While the Xbox consoles have dual clock speeds — 3.8GHz / 3.6GHz with SMT for Series X, and 3.6GHz / 3.4GHz with SMT for Series S — the PS5 is clocked at 3.5GHz with simultaneous multithreading (SMT). The PS5 comes with 16GB GDDR6 RAM on board. The PS5 features 4K Blu-ray drive and supports discs too.

PS5 will have limited stocks for India:

There will be a limited quantity of consoles available at the time of launch. A large part of PS5 India stock will go to major online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon, leaving only a handful of units for offline sales. This makes it difficult to take hands on the gaming console. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is even more difficult to get, as limited stocks will be allotted.

It was expected that Sony PlayStation5 would to Indian gamers by Christmas but, that is not feasible. The Indian market will receive PS5 in the first month of 2021.