SpaceX

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission: All-civilian crew returns to Earth safely

The mission lifted off to orbit aboard SpaceX`s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday (India time Thursday).

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission: All-civilian crew returns to Earth safely

New Delhi: After spending three days on-orbit, the world`s first civilian mission of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 returned to Earth on Sunday. The crew, onboard the Dragon spacecraft re-entered Earth`s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida at 7.06 p.m. EDT (4.36 a.m. Sunday India time).

"Happy. Healthy. Home. Welcome back to Earth," Inspiration4 shared in a tweet.

"Splashdown! Welcome back to planet Earth," added SpaceX on the microblogging site.

The mission lifted off to orbit aboard SpaceX`s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday (India time Thursday). It was commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and joined by Medical Officer Haley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St Jude Children`s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot.

The fully automated Dragon capsule reached an unusually high altitude of 585 kilometres, surpassing the International Space Station by 160 kilometres. The Dragon`s dome window, inspired by the Cupola on the ISSl provided the crew with incredible views of Earth.

"The Dragon performed a series of departure phasing burns to leave the circular orbit of 575 kilometres and then jettisoned its trunk ahead of de-orbit burns. After re-entering the Earth`s atmosphere, the spacecraft deployed its two drogue and four main parachutes in preparation for the soft water landing," the company said on its website.

"We loved space but it`s great to be home!" Isaacman wrote on Twitter.

"The absolute most incredible experience of my life. Can`t wait to share more with you all! Red heart," added Arceneaux.

"What an amazing adventure! I`m so glad to be home on earth and to be back with my family. There is so much to share! What an amazing @inspiration4x team! Thanks @SpaceX!a Sembroski said.

Inspiration4, which was aimed at inspiring humanity as well as to raise money for St. Jude, surpassed "the 200m goal", Isaacman shared in his tweet. Also Read: Now Xiaomi phones will track earthquakes, send alerts in emergency

Tech billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also committed $50M for the hospital, he wrote on twitter. "Count me in for $50M," he tweeted. Also Read: MG Astor goes on display in showrooms: Check price, features of tech advanced SUV

