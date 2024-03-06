Startup Mahakumbh: Top Indian Women Founders To Share Innovation Stories At Mega Event

New Delhi: The much-awaited 'Startup Mahakumbh,' the largest celebration of Indian startups, will witness top women founders who will share their innovation stories and highlight their pivotal role within the ecosystem.

The event, themed 'Bharat Innovates,' is scheduled to be held from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan. Women leaders, including Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO of Invest India; Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Nykaa; Nidhi Pant, Co-founder of S4S Technologies; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of Mamaearth, among others, will share their expertise on fostering innovation, scaling businesses effectively, and navigating the entrepreneurial journey.

STARTUP MAHAKUMBH, a showcase of the vibrant startup ecosystem in India.



18th-20th March 2024 | Bharat Mandapam pic.twitter.com/XsdgDMzq56 — Piyush Goyal Office (मोदी का परिवार) (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 27, 2024

"At Startup Mahakumbh, we're not just showcasing startups; we're enabling an ecosystem where women lead with resilience and creativity, driving forward the global narrative of Indian entrepreneurship," said Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom, who will be present at the event, in a statement. (Also Read: Sensex Crosses 74,000 Mark For First Time)

"Startup Mahakumbh showcases the critical role of women in shaping an inclusive future for the startup community. We aim to inspire and nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among young women, encouraging them to lead with innovation," added Archana Jahagirdar, Member of the Organising Committee, Startup Mahakumbh.

The event is reflective of India's growth story, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal last month. The Minister said that the startup sector has proved its capability to innovate with ideas across various sectors like mobility, food, textiles, etc.

The premier gathering will also bring together a diverse group of participants from the startup ecosystem, including startups, incubators, venture capitalists, accelerators, who will facilitate insightful discussions across sectors including AI + SaaS, D2C/consumer brands, agritech, fintech, deep tech, biotech and pharma, incubators, climate tech, e-sports, and B2B manufacturing. (Also Read: RBI's New Guideline On Credit Card; Directs Banks To Allow Customers To Choose From Multiple Card Networks)

The event will also feature an exhibition of over 1000+ startups, 10+ thematic tracks, 1000+ investors, 500+ incubators & accelerators, 5000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 5000+ future entrepreneurs, and 40,000+ business visitors.