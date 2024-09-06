Swiggy Launches Incognito Mode For Food Delivery And Instamart – Here’s How To Use It

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced a new Incognito Mode feature which allows users to place food and quick commerce orders discreetly. With this feature, Swiggy aims to offer a more private ordering experience for its customers. This feature ensures that specific orders such as surprise birthday gifts, secret treats, or personal wellness items stay hidden from users' order histories, adding an extra layer of privacy.

“With shared accounts being common, not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends, or partners,” the company announced in a statement. “Swiggy's new Incognito Mode protects those moments of privacy, allowing users to order a midnight cake for a surprise birthday or a special gift for an anniversary without the risk of these purchases appearing in their order history.”

How to Use Incognito Mode in Swiggy and Instamart:

- Activate Incognito Mode: Toggle the feature on in your cart.

- Confirmation: A reminder will pop up to confirm that incognito mode is active.

Right now Incognito mode is available to 10 per cent of Swiggy users with a full rollout coming soon. This new feature is part of a wave of recent updates designed to enhance user experience and convenience, including group orders, Eatlists, explore mode, and easier reordering.

Once activated, Incognito Mode keeps your order trackable for three hours after delivery. This allows any issues to be resolved before the order is removed from your history which ensures your transactions remain private.