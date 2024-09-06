Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789461https://zeenews.india.com/technology/swiggy-launches-incognito-mode-for-food-delivery-and-instamart-here-s-how-to-use-it-2789461.html
NewsTechnology
SWIGGY

Swiggy Launches Incognito Mode For Food Delivery And Instamart – Here’s How To Use It

Right now Incognito mode is available to 10 per cent of Swiggy users with a full rollout coming soon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Swiggy Launches Incognito Mode For Food Delivery And Instamart – Here’s How To Use It File Photo

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced a new Incognito Mode feature which allows users to place food and quick commerce orders discreetly. With this feature, Swiggy aims to offer a more private ordering experience for its customers. This feature ensures that specific orders such as surprise birthday gifts, secret treats, or personal wellness items stay hidden from users' order histories, adding an extra layer of privacy.

“With shared accounts being common, not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends, or partners,” the company announced in a statement. “Swiggy's new Incognito Mode protects those moments of privacy, allowing users to order a midnight cake for a surprise birthday or a special gift for an anniversary without the risk of these purchases appearing in their order history.”

How to Use Incognito Mode in Swiggy and Instamart:

- Activate Incognito Mode: Toggle the feature on in your cart.

- Confirmation: A reminder will pop up to confirm that incognito mode is active.

Right now Incognito mode is available to 10 per cent of Swiggy users with a full rollout coming soon. This new feature is part of a wave of recent updates designed to enhance user experience and convenience, including group orders, Eatlists, explore mode, and easier reordering.

Once activated, Incognito Mode keeps your order trackable for three hours after delivery. This allows any issues to be resolved before the order is removed from your history which ensures your transactions remain private.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too