Thinking about your phone safety? Here’s how to keep your smartphone safe

New Delhi: There was a time when your phone was only a means of communication, but as time has passed, it has evolved into an indispensable part of daily life. The smartphone is used in practically every aspect of life, including business, shopping, communication, banking, studying, and entertainment. Phone users, on average, check their smartphones more than 50 times every day, according to Pew Research Center. Because of the widespread usage of cellphones, internet hackers and fraudsters are more likely to target you for hostile conduct. Here's a list of 5 techniques to protect your smartphone from malicious attacks.

Check your wireless

Whether it's WiFi at work or at home, or a mobile hotspot, we're all looking for wireless networks. Any device capable of transmitting data over the radio poses a security concern. The first tip is to turn off a wireless connection when not in use; this prevents malicious parties from connecting to your device without your knowledge. Wireless hotspots and unknown networks are the most dangerous places to use this access.

Protect your calls

While taking phishing calls, your device may be at risk, and you must have been getting such calls. Solution? Burner and Firewall are two apps that protect your phone from hackers, telemarketers, and unwanted callers. Burner encrypts your data by generating new phone numbers that you can keep for as long as you desire. In the meanwhile, iOS users can utilise Firewall to reroute unwanted calls to voicemail without even hearing them ring.

Caution with applications

When downloading new software from the Play Store, pay attention to the permissions that the software requests upon installation. Similarly, when accessing a new website on your browser, you should check the permissions you've granted.

Don't forget to update software update

Regardless of how often you neglect to update or download software upgrades, this is one of the best ways to keep your device safe from assault. In addition to providing more traditional virus, spam, and firewall security, the security software can enable you to operate your phone away from the threats and, if it has GPS capabilities, can reveal the location of a device if it is lost or stolen.

VPM is a safer side

VPNs, or virtual private networks, allow you to securely connect to a private network over the internet. It allows you to send and receive data over public or shared networks without it being visible to unauthorised users by assigning you a temporary IP address and hiding your true IP address from every website or email you connect with. The VPN keeps your data safe and confidential by assigning you a temporary IP address and hiding your true IP address from every website or email you connect with. Isn't it like a well-kept secret?

