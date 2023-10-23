Tinder Rolls Out Matchmaker Feature In India To Let Friends & Family Suggest Best Matches For You

New Delhi: Tinder has introduced a new feature called Tinder Matchmaker, which allows users to get recommendations on potential matches from their close friends and family. The feature is now available in India and 15 other countries, and will be rolling out globally in the coming months.

Tinder Matchmaker is a great way to get feedback from your trusted circle on your profile and potential matches. It can also help you to discover new people that you might not have found on your own.

According to a survey by Tinder, 37% users have swiped for a friend and 54% admitted that they have have asked their friend for their advice on profile pictures and bios for dating apps.

“For years, singles have asked their friends to help find their next match on Tinder, and now we're making that so easy with Tinder Matchmaker," says Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder.

“Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you."

What’s the benefit of the new feature?

The feature makes modern dating a team sport by essentially integrating the “friend test” into Tinder. Users can now invite others, whether they have a Tinder profile or not, to view and suggest potential matches.

It gives Tinder users the added intel of seeing who their friends Like for them when considering a potential match but, just like in real life, the user ultimately decides who they want to send a Like to.

Here’s How Tinder Matchmaker Works:

A Tinder Matchmaker session can be started directly from a profile card, or within app settings. Users can share their unique link with up to 15 friends in a 24 hour period.

After following the link, the matchmaker can either log in to Tinder or continue as a guest (after completing an age verification prompt and agreeing to Tinder’s terms as outlined).

Matchmakers have 24 hours to play cupid before the session expires, where they can recommend profiles for the Tinder user but won’t be able to chat or send messages on their behalf.

Once the session expires, Tinder users will have the opportunity to review the profiles their matchmakers’ Like for them. Profiles that received a Like from a matchmaker will be marked as a “recommendation” (profiles sent a Nope won’t change).

The Tinder user still makes the final call on who to Like - but now knows who their friends are rooting for.

Tinder Matchmaker is available now in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Vietnam, and will be rolling out to Tinder users globally in the coming months.