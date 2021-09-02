Twitter launches Super Follows to let creators earn money by tweeting for subscribers

New Delhi: Twitter has finally launched rolled out the much-awaited Super Follows feature that will allow content creators on the platform to earn money by simply tweeting exclusive premium content to subscribers.

The micro-blogging site had first announced the feature in early 2021. In the month of June 2021, a few tech researchers have also leaked that Twitter was close to launching the Super Follows feature in the coming months.

In a blog post, Twitter’ Staff Product Manager Esther Crawford said, "Today we are excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter.”

Crawford pointed out that with Super Follows, Twitter users will be able to create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers -- all while earning money.

Creators who bring their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter will be able to create content for Super Follows. These creators could include activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, and fantasy sports experts, among others.

Twitter will allow users to earn via Super Follows by offering a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 to monetise their exclusive "behind-the-scenes" content. Users will also be able to organise subscriber-only conversations.

"Right now, people in the US and Canada using iOS can Super Follow select accounts and we will be rolling it out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks. Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows Tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and twitter.com coming soon," Crawford said.

"As a Super Follower, you can join conversations that only other subscribers can see and reply to," Crawford added.