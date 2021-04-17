Twitter services down for users, says “working on fixing a problem”

Microblogging platform Twitter Inc said that it is working on fixing an access issue after many users reported that they are facing problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," Twitter said in a tweet.

More than 40,000 users seem to have reported issues with the social media platform on Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

