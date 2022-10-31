Twitter takeover BIG update: Elon Musk going to CHARGE people for Blue Tick, revamping account verification process?

New Delhi: Just days after the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, the micro-blogging site is experiencing lots of revamping. Now, the site is going to revamp its user account verification process. Musk revealed via a Twitter post that the authentication procedure is being updated. He didn't crystal clear the type of modifications under development, but other reports have indicated that he may introduce a new fee for the certification procedure.

Musk responded to a tweet requesting verification status by stating that "the entire verification procedure is being redesigned right now." Users may have to bear some charges for getting a blue badge from the platform, reports The Verge.

According to a report by The Verge, the business intends to raise the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription as well. The magazine asserts to have obtained an internal email that alluded to a $19.99 fee, roughly Rs 1,650 in Indian currency. The verified users will only have 90 days to sign up for Twitter Blue, after which they would lose their checkmark.

According to the article, Elon Musk has given the Twitter employees working on this new project a strict timeline. The report suggests that Musk has set a deadline of November 7. The employees who are working on this project have to finish the work within the given time frame else they may have to "pack up and leave."

In March of this year, Musk questioned Twitter's stance on free speech and the dissemination of propaganda. He also implied that serious consideration would be given to developing a new social media platform. After this, Elon Musk and Twitter have been at odds for a while.

Twitter announced publicly on April 4, 2022, about the deal that Musk had acquired 9.2 per cent of the firm, or approximately $2.9 billion, based on the share price as of March 4, 2022.