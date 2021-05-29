Twitter to bring in Facebook-like emoji reactions to tweets

Microblogging platform Twitter is working on adding emoji reactions to tweets which is somewhat similar to Facebook features. Currently you can only like a tweet by tapping the heart button but Twitter plans to add more reactions such as “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, and “Haha”.

Spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, the icons for these tweet reactions are the same as the emojis. However, Twitter has not yet finalised the icons for cheer and sad, it is just wearing generic heart icons.

The microblogging platform will only display all kinds of tweet reactions and the number of reactions received. It is also speculated that Twitter will show who reacted with which emoji.

The only reaction that will be missing is an anger reaction which seems to be a good idea as people often get into fights over issues on Twitter. Recently, it was reported that Twitter started working on it after conducting a survey and asking people about their opinion on emoji reactions. A downvote/dislike button can also become a reality but there is no word on the same.

