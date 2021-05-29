हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter emojis

Twitter to bring in Facebook-like emoji reactions to tweets

The only reaction that will be missing is an anger reaction which seems to be a good idea as people often get into fights over issues on Twitter. Recently, it was reported that Twitter started working on it after conducting a survey and asking people about their opinion on emoji reactions.

Twitter to bring in Facebook-like emoji reactions to tweets

Microblogging platform Twitter is working on adding emoji reactions to tweets which is somewhat similar to Facebook features. Currently you can only like a tweet by tapping the heart button but Twitter plans to add more reactions such as “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, and “Haha”.

Spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, the icons for these tweet reactions are the same as the emojis. However, Twitter has not yet finalised the icons for cheer and sad, it is just wearing generic heart icons.

The microblogging platform will only display all kinds of tweet reactions and the number of reactions received. It is also speculated that Twitter will show who reacted with which emoji.

The only reaction that will be missing is an anger reaction which seems to be a good idea as people often get into fights over issues on Twitter. Recently, it was reported that Twitter started working on it after conducting a survey and asking people about their opinion on emoji reactions. A downvote/dislike button can also become a reality but there is no word on the same.  

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Twitter emojisTwitterTwitter featuresTweetsTwitter reactions
Next
Story

Google Messages will introduce features to 'pin', 'star' conversations in app

Must Watch

PT8M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day