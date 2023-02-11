topStoriesenglish2572097
NewsTechnology
TWITTER

Twitter to Remove All Legacy 'Blue Badges' Soon: Elon Musk

Twitter will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:38 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Elon Musk has reiterated that all legacy Blue badges will be removed soon.
  • Micro-blogging platform will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.
  • Twitter has also started allowing Blue subscribers in the US to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Trending Photos

Twitter to Remove All Legacy 'Blue Badges' Soon: Elon Musk

New Delhi: After rolling out Twitter Blue with verification service in India that starts from Rs 650 a month, Elon Musk has reiterated that all legacy Blue badges will be removed soon. Musk has time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users. "Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt," he reiterated in a tweet.

ALSO READ | Moody's Cuts Rating Outlook of Four Adani Firms from 'Stable' to 'Negative'

Earlier this month, the Twitter CEO had said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are `deeply corrupted`. "Twitter`s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months," he had said.

ALSO READ | Swiggy Strikes on Password-Sharing; Amends Rules for 'Swiggy One' Members

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India. Musk-run Twitter is also offering a discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year in India, which translates to approximately Rs 566.67 per month. With India launch, Twitter Blue is now available in 15 global markets including the US, Canada, Japan, the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Twitter has also started allowing Blue subscribers in the US to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters. Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline. Meanwhile, Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not psvn/ay the money will lose their checkmarks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway