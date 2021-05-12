Vaio SE14 and SX14 laptops launched in India, check prices, features here

Vaio has launched two new laptops in India: Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14. The two new laptops will exclusively retail on Amazon starting May 16. Both the laptops offer a lot of promising features and are targeted more towards professionals who can loosen their purse strings for impressive performance.

Features of Vaio SE14

SE14 is the affordable one among the two newly launched laptops. The device is powered by an Intel 11th Gen processor with Vaio’s new SuperFin technology. Iris Xe Integrated GPUs and Thunderbolt 4 promise light gaming support to the notebook.

Coming to the design, the laptop offers a minimalist look. Vaio claims that the laptop can run for up to 12 hours with a single charge, and offers features like airflow enhancement, better power-saving features and a backlit, spill resistance keyboard.

Price of Vaio SE14

Vaio SE14 will be retailing at Rs 88,990 on Amazon. The company’s first sale on the ecommerce major begins on May 16.

Features of Vaio SX14

Vaio SX14 comes with additional features such as fingerprint and face recognition for super quick login. The laptop’s 4K Ultra HD display and an Intel Core I7 Processor makes it worth every singly penny. The device is light and durable, and comes with a storage capacity of up to 1TB.

Price of Vaio SE14

Vaio SX14’s starting price is Rs 1,72,990 on Amazon. The company’s first sale on the ecommerce major begins on May 16.