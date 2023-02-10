VI Offering 5GB Extra Data on Valentine's Day for THESE Customers

New Delhi: Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, so Vodafone Idea is providing free 5GB of data advantages so that consumers may celebrate the day with uninterrupted data. Only Vodafone Prepaid customers are eligible for the Valentine's Day special deal. Vodafone is providing unlimited free internet access in addition to a Vi Tunes love competition. A cash prize of Rs 5000 will be available for the contest winner.

Customers who recharge their numbers with Vodafone Idea will receive 5GB extra data with a 28-day validity period at no additional cost. Users who don't want to reload their numbers with Rs 299 can do it for Rs 199 and receive up to 2GB of data. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURN! Pay Single Premium in This LIC Scheme, Get Millions- Check Calculator Here)

"On certain recharges between Rs. 199 and Rs. 299, Vi users would be entitled to 2GB of additional data with a 28-day validity. Up until February 14, 2023, Vi subscribers who recharge exclusively through the Vi App are eligible for the special deal, according to a statement from Vodafone Idea. (Also Read: If India is a Bright Spot for World, UP is Driving Growth of Country: PM Modi)

With the Vodafone 299 prepaid plan, talktime is genuinely unlimited. Along with 100 SMS each day, it offers 1.5GB of data per day. The pack is good for 28 days. You also have the choice to binge all night and roll over your weekend.

A monthly backup of up to 2GB is also available to you at no additional charge. In the event that you recharge during the specified time, the 5GB of free data will be added to the already existing data. Notably, you must recharge your phone before February 14 in order to receive free data benefits.

Along with providing more internet data, Vodafone is also holding a unique Vi music competition on social media just for Vi customers. Users will be required to identify the correct song from a playlist of Valentine-themed songs in Hungama Music on the Vi App using jumbled lyrics.

Participants must use the hashtag #ViLoveTunes while commenting on the correct response. Each question will have one lucky winner each day who will be eligible to get a gift card worth Rs 5,000.