Virat Kohli’s Special Rs 20,000 Apple Earbuds Go Viral: Here’s Why

Virat Kohli is without a doubt one of the most popular cricketers across the world today. From making India proud with his game to his impressive fitness regimen, the former India captain is an example for the youth. Kohli who is said to be very particular about his diet and training, is also specific about his fashion choices. Besides that, just like many other cricketers, he also owns a lot of fancy and high-end gadgets. This was recently seen in the West Indies where the right-handed batter was seen carrying a very unique type of earbuds.

While most celebrities usually go for Apple earbuds, Kohli seems to have gone a bit outward as he uses very distinctive earbuds from Apple, leaving his fans quite curious.

Virat Kohli's earbuds spark curiosity on the internet

Virat Kohli was welcomed by a wave of fans in the West Indies, including legend, Gary Sobers.

Later, during the second Test match at Port Of Spain, Trinidad, the 34-year-old batter also met Sobers' mother, Joshua Da Silva, with whom he was seen sharing a very heartwarming moment. As pictures and videos of their meeting went viral, fans couldn't help but notice his shiny black earbuds.

Joshua Da Silva's mother hugged and kissed Virat Kohli. (Vimal Kumar YT).



Kohli is reportedly using Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds, a model that is not sold in India. Costing around Rs. 20,000 ($249.95) at the official Apple store in the US, the earbuds have specific features as it comes with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks which are lightweight and provide comfort and stability.

The earbuds also get a reinforced design for IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, suitable for tough physical activities.

Apple-Beats association

In a considerable change of course for the company, Apple purchased Beats back in 2014 for a whopping $3 billion, with a significant amount in cash and the rest in stocks.

India’s tour of West Indies

After the Test series, Rohit Sharma and his team now are looking forward to the white ball leg of the tour. Team India will play their first ODI on July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.