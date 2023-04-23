Vivo T2x 5G Goes On Sale In India: Check Price, Discount Offers, Specs And More

New Delhi: It is now possible to buy the recently released Vivo T2x 5G smartphone in India as the sale of the phone starts today. A 50MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery, a 6.58 FHD+ COG display, and other features are included in the new cheap T-series smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo T2x 5G Colour Options

The Vivo T2x 5G is offered in three colours: Aurora Gold, Marine Blue, and Glimmer Black. (Also Read: This Delhi Family Attended Daughter's Wedding In US Without Visa: Yes, You Heard That Right)

Vivo T2x 5G Price

The prices range from Rs 12,999 for 4GB+128GB to Rs 13,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 15,999 for 8GB+128GB. The recently released vivo T2X is only sold on Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store, claims the company. (Also Read: Twitter Restores Blue Tick For Users Having These Many Followers: Report)

Bank Offers On Vivo T2x 5G

When buying a smartphone through the e-commerce site Flipkart, customers can get instant savings on HDFC and ICICI bank of up to Rs 1000, the company stated.

Vivo T2x 5G Specifications

The new Vivo T2x 5G has a flat 2.5D frame body with a basic design that is both lightweight and thin. The smartphone boasts a teardrop-shaped 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The phone has Extended RAM 3.0 technology, which boosts virtual RAM by up to 8 GB and runs on Android 13 OS with FunTouch OS 13 on top. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, an Ultra Game Mode is included.

The smartphone's dimensity 6020 chipset provides electricity. It has up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, up to 3 GB of extended RAM, and up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The 5000mAh battery in the Vivo T2x has an 18W charging speed. Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack are a few of its additional features.

Vivo T2x 5G Camera

The Vivo T2x has a dual-rear camera system with optics that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an LED flash. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.