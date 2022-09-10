Vivo to launch new smartphone 'Vivo V25 5G' in India soon; Check specs and other details

New Delhi: A new V-series smartphone from Vivo called the V25 5G is about to be released in India. On its official India website, the business has made the microsite for this gadget online. The rear of this smartphone will also include Vivo's color-changing technology.

The new smartphone's debut date has not been disclosed by the firm, but its unique characteristics have. Flipkart has also made this device's listing available. In this series, Vivo has previously released the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone. The business will now introduce this lineup's base model in India, which will be furnished with a 50MP front-facing camera and a 64MP rear camera configuration. Tell us more about it in depth.

Vivo V25 5G to be launched in India soon

The Vio V25 5G website states that Fluorite AG glass is a feature of this smartphone. The device's back panel may change colour in sunshine with this assistance. There will also be a black version of this smartphone.

According to the listing of the phone, the Vivo V25 5G will have a 50MP front camera for selfie and video calling, which will come with auto-focus feature. It will be present in the punch-hole present in the top-center of the screen.

A 64MP camera will be available on the back of this smartphone, which will be equipped with features like Night Mode and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This main camera will be paired with two more camera sensors. The company has not given any information about these lenses yet, but one of them could be an ultrawide angle lens. Bokeh Flare Portrait Mode will also be available in the camera features of the phone.