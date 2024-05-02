Vivo V30e Smartphone Launched In India With Android 14 At THIS Price; Check Specs, Price, Offers And More

New Delhi: Multinational technology company Vivo has launched a new model in The V-series after Vivo V30 and Vivo 30 Pro. The Vivo V30e 5G has finally launched in India after much speculation.

Vivo V30e: Specs

The Vivo V30e comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. It's powered by the Octa Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which is built on the 4nm TSMC process, and includes an Adreno 710 GPU for graphics tasks. The smartphone offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Further, it has a microSD card slot which allows you to expand the storage as needed.

Vivo V30e: Camera & Battery

The Vivo V30e 5G is designed with a focus on photography and features a dual-camera system with Aura Light for enhanced portrait shots. The rear cameras include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there's a 50MP Eye AF camera for selfies and video calls. (Also Read: Now You Can Get Free Netflix And Unlimited 5G Data: Check Airtel's New Plan)

The device also offers 2x portrait zoom. The smartphone is powered by a 5500mAh battery and has been designed to maintain good health for up to 4 years. It supports 44W fast charging which allows for quick recharges. The Vivo V30e 5G runs on FuntouchOS 14, based on Android 14. (Also Read: Google Banned 2.28 Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published On Play Store: Read Why)

Vivo V30e: Colours

The Vivo V30e 5G is available in two colour options: Velvet Red and Silk Blue.

Vivo V30e: Price

The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs.27999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs.29999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.

Vivo V30e: Offers and Discount

Customers can get a further price reduction on the Vivo V30e 5G by taking advantage of a 10% instant discount when using HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank cards.

Vivo V30e: Availability

The Vivo V30e 5G will be available to purchase on Flipkart and the company's official store from May 9.