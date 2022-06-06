Planning to buy iPhone 14? Get a better deal on iPhone 13 by doing THIS

New Delhi: Even though it was released in India last year, the Apple iPhone 13 remains popular among prospective buyers. According to the official listing, iPhone 13 prices in India begin at Rs 79,900; however, some online merchants provide special bargains and specials that significantly reduce the effective price. This iPhone is currently discounted by Rs 8,000, bringing the price down to Rs 71,900.

After that, you can take advantage of the exchange offer, which allows you to turn in an older device for the new iPhone 13. If you can get the entire amount of the exchange deal, which is Rs 19,600, you can get the iPhone 13 for just Rs 52,390. Read More: WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air may come with same colours- Gold, silver and space

Here's how to avail this iPhone 13 deal:

1) Look for the iPhone 13 128GB on the Amazon app or website.

2)Choose your favourite colour (green is not included in this offer).

3) On the upper right corner, select 'With exchange' from the drop-down menu.

4) Select 'Choose a phone to exchange' and enter all of the information about the old phone you want to replace in the dialogue box.

5) Press the Submit button.

6) To complete the process, click purchase now and pay.

These trade-in offers vary by condition and include additional items to help you save money on the new iPhone 13.