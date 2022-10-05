Want to delete emails in bulk? Here's HOW to do it

New Delhi: Sending hard copies of documents to offices, schools or colleges is not popular as it once they were, as Gmail's acceptance has increased day by day. Yes, Google's free emails have made documentation easy. But making it challenging to find the emails that are truly important to you as the inbox is likely always overflowing with unimportant emails.

Gmail offers a variety of methods for the mass deletion of undesirable emails. Here is a step-by-step guide to how to delete emails in bulk. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Invest Rs 233 per month, get Rs 17 lakhs in return)

How to delete on your PC

- Open Gmail.

- Click on the check box option.

- Click on the delete button.

How to delete emails from a particular category

- Open Gmail.

- Select the category of emails you wants to delete.

- Click on the check box option.

- You'll get a notification message of deleting selected mails.

- Click on the notification message to select.

- Click on the delete option.

How to delete all reads or unread message

- Open Gmail.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search label: read or label: unread. It is on you which type of email you want to delete.

- Click on the Select all box option.

- You will get a notification message on the interface i.e “Select all conversations that match this search.”

- Select the notification message.

- Click on the delete icon.

How to delete from a specified contact

- Open Gmail.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search that specified contact.

- Click on the Select all box option.

- Click on the delete icon.