Want To Pre-Schedule Your Zomato Order? ‘Order Scheduling’ Feature Lets You Plan Ahead – Here’s How It Works

New Delhi: Zomato is making food delivery even more convenient with its new feature called “Order Scheduling.” This Innovative addition allows users to plan their orders in advance. This ensures that meals arrive at this perfect time. Whether you're organizing an office lunch, hosting a weekend get-together, or just want to enjoy your daily coffee at a specific moment, you can now select your desired delivery time up to two days ahead.

How many cities is the "Order Scheduling" feature available in?

The "Order Scheduling" feature is now offered at over 35,000 restaurants across 30 cities, including key locations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. This initiative is designed to provide users with maximum flexibility in their food ordering experience.

How It Works

- Flexible Delivery Timing: Users can schedule delivery times ranging from two hours to two days in advance.

- Easy Checkout Process: After selecting their food items, customers can choose a specific delivery time during checkout.

- Alternative Time Slots: If the preferred time is fully booked, Zomato suggests alternative time slots.

- Cancellation Policy: Customers can cancel their orders up to three hours before the scheduled delivery time.

Boosting Efficiency for Restaurants

The new feature not only improves the user experience but also offers other advantages for restaurant partners. By allowing scheduled orders, restaurants can better manage their capacity and fill in slower hours, resulting in a steadier flow of orders. Zomato has made sure that the integration is smooth, requiring no additional training for restaurant staff. Further, restaurants have the flexibility to choose which menu items they want to make available for scheduling.

Safeguards in Place

Zomato has set up safeguards to ensure smooth operations with Order Scheduling. Only restaurants known for timely service and high availability can participate, and they receive advance notifications for scheduled orders. Additionally, restaurants can select specific items for pre-order, helping avoid last-minute substitutions or shortages.