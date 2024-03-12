Web Portal Launched For Citizenship Seekers; 'CAA-2019' Mobile App To Come Soon

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) introduced a portal for individuals eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Tuesday.

This government's initiative comes a day after the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules. The government plans to launch a mobile app named CAA-2019 soon, allowing applicants to submit their applications conveniently through their phones.

In a message on X (previously known as Twitter), Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the notification of the CAA. Now, individuals persecuted from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh due to religious reasons from six minority communities - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians - are eligible to request Indian citizenship through the website https:/indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

The regulations provide Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought refuge in India before December 31, 2014. The online platform and mobile application for applying for citizenship under the CAA will not only make the process easier but also allow non-Muslim migrants to apply using their smartphones.