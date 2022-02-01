What is Wordle? Here’s everything you need to know about viral word game

New Delhi: Wordle is an online word game that you can play every day. It's simple, enjoyable, and, like a crossword puzzle, can only be completed once per day. There's a new word of the day every 24 hours, and it's up to you to find out what it is. The rules are explained in great detail on the website:

Wordle gives players six chances to predict a five-letter word that is chosen at random. If you put the proper letter in the right location, it becomes green, as illustrated above. When a proper letter is typed in the wrong place, it turns yellow. A letter that isn't part of the word in any way appears grey.

You can enter a total of six words, which means you can use five burner words to learn about the letters and their positions. Then you just have one chance to use those hints. Alternatively, you can aim for speed by guessing the word of the day in three, two, or even one go.

According to The New York Times, about 300,000 individuals play it every day.

One puzzle per day: This raises the stakes to a certain level. At the Wordle, you only get one shot. You'll have to wait till tomorrow to acquire a new puzzle if you make a mistake.

Playing the exact same puzzle: This is important since it makes it easy to ping your buddy and talk about the puzzle for the day. "Today was a challenge!" "How did things go for you?" "Did you get it?" says the narrator. This brings us to the next point...

It's easy to share your results: You're asked to share your Wordle adventure for the day once you've completed the puzzle for the day, whether successfully or badly. It looks like this if you tweet the image...

It's worth noting that the term and letters you choose are hidden. Your path to the word is depicted in a series of yellow, green, and grey boxes.

It's incredibly engrossing. If you get it quickly, perhaps on your second or third try, there is a floating element in which you must demonstrate to your fans how smart you are and share.

It's also a cool story if you get it by the skin of your teeth in the sixth attempt. But, most significantly, the solution to the riddle isn't revealed.

Wordle was designed by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, a word game aficionado, and according to the BBC, it will never be cluttered with advertisements. Wardle is most known for creating Place, a completely insane collaborative art project/social experiment that threw the internet into a frenzy in April 2017.

Place was a public online space where anyone could fight over anything was drawn there. As a result, massive, widespread communities fought for space on this massive online canvas.

