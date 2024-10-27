New Delhi: When you search for WhatsApp on the Google Play Store or Apple Story, you’ll notice two options: WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. Many people get confused about which one to download. While both are messaging apps, they differ slightly in features and usage. Here’s a quick look at the differences between the two apps.

WhatsApp

- For Personal Use: WhatsApp is mainly designed for personal use, allowing you to chat, make calls, and share photos and videos with friends and family.

- Limited Features: It doesn’t include special business features like catalogues or automated messaging.

- One Account Per Number: You can only use one WhatsApp account per phone number.

WhatsApp Business

For Commercial Use: WhatsApp Business is designed especially for small businesses, allowing them to handle customer service, take orders, and promote their business.

Business Features: It includes various features tailored for business needs, such as:

Catalogue: You can create a catalogue of your products or services to easily showcase them to customers.

Automatic Messages: Set up automated messages, like greetings, to respond to customers quickly.

Labels: Organise your contacts with labels for easier management.

Business Profile: Create a business profile that includes your business name, address, website, and more.

You can use the same number for both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. However, they need to be on different devices.

Which one is better for you?

When choosing between the two, if you're using WhatsApp for personal connections, regular WhatsApp should meet your needs. On the other hand, if you manage a small business and want to interact with customers more professionally, WhatsApp Business offers additional tools that could be highly beneficial.