WhatsApp down for millions of users globally: App not working for group and individual chats; Twitter gets flooded with memes

WhatsApp Down: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is down since 12.30 pm today as users are not able to send messages to group chats and only one tick was showing to messages sent to individuals. The messages sent to Group chats are not being delivered. Many WhatsApp users reported facing issues with their chats globally. Not only smartphone users but even WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop apps were also down. It's not clear how much time it will take WhatsApp to return to normalcy. Many users claimed that they switched on and off the Airplane Mode on their smartphones and even switched off and on their data services to see whether there was any problem with their smartphone network, only to later find out that WhatsApp is down for millions of users.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook, said that they are working to resolve the issue. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a Meta Spokesperson.

It may be noted that WhatsApp has around 500 million users alone in India and over 2.5 billion users globally. WhatsApp witnesses over 5 billion messages everyday. "5.5 billion unencrypted SMS are sent every day. With WhatsApp, your messages won’t be one of them. Step-up to a new era of personal privacy with automatic end-to-end encryption," said the instant messaging platform in a Tweet on October 17.

Meanwhile, social media users flooded Twitter with WhatsApp down memes. Several users noted that they came to Twitter to check if WhatsApp was down for all users.

"coming to see if whatsapp’s down with the one ticks," wrote a Twitter user.

"People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down," tweeted another user.

"I'm not the only one who opened twitter to check if WhatsApp was down then," another user reacted.

"So I was blaming my WiFi but actually I got to check on Twitter that the WhatsApp is down," said a Twitter user.

"Me after refreshing my airplane mode and restarting my phone 23 times and I came on Twitter to see that WhatsApp is down," tweeted a user.

According to reports, Meta, the company that owns the instant messaging programme WhatsApp, is considering several big changes to improve the user experience across the board. Currently, the instant messaging platform is working on many updates, such as expanding chat groups, prohibiting screenshots on the "View Once" feature, sharing documents with captions, and more.