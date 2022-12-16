WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' feature is available to India users; check this Step-by-step guide to use the facility

New Delhi: WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’ feature has rolled out across the world by the company. The feature is now available to Indian users as well. You can avail the feature very easily. It will help you to send yourself reminders, messages, shopping lists, to-do lists, and more. If you want to use this feature. You can do so by following simple steps.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares footage of football fans in India - Watch Video

If the feature is available in your WhatsApp, you can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: You have to click on the new chat option at the bottom corner of the screen.

Step 3: If you see your contact at the top of the list, then you can use the feature

Step 4: Click on your number and Start messaging

Open the content you want to share, and send anything videos, audios and docuements. It makes your life convenient.

WhatsApp rolls out ability to create Avatars

ALSO READ | From OnePlus Nord to Realme 9; Top budget-friendly smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000 in 2022, in PICS

WhatsApp is rolling out another feature that allows iOS and Android users to set up a personalised avatar.

Thanks to avatars, you can express yourself by creating a digital expression right within WhatsApp Settings. After customizing an avatar, WhatsApp will automatically create a new sticker pack that represents you so you can start sending your own avatar sticker to your contacts. In addition, you can also set up your avatar as a profile photo. Note that you can edit your avatar at any time by visiting WhatsApp Settings again and, as always, avatar messages are end-to-end encrypted so nobody can see the content of your message.