WhatsApp Going To Launch This Privacy Feature For Web Users

The good news is that this feature is not limited to mobile users; it will also be extended to those using the WhatsApp web client.

Dec 30, 2023
New Delhi: In a bid to enhance user privacy, WhatsApp is set to launch a feature that allows users to stop sharing their phone numbers with strangers. Currently available for Android users with the beta version, this new option permits users to create unique usernames that can be shared instead of phone numbers, ensuring a more secure connection on the platform.

The good news is that this feature is not limited to mobile users; it will also be extended to those using the WhatsApp web client.

To access this privacy-enhancing feature, users can navigate to their profile settings, where they will find the option to create a username right below the name tab in the interface.

This update positions WhatsApp as a platform where users can be found and contacted without the need to share personal phone numbers.

For many, the convenience of connecting via WhatsApp using only a phone number has raised concerns about security and unwanted exposure. The introduction of usernames offers a unique identifier, harking back to the days of BBM for BlackBerry devices.

Creating a username is simple; users can add an '@' prefix before the desired name on the messaging app. What sets this feature apart is the flexibility it provides -- users can change their usernames as frequently as they wish, with no limits imposed. This ensures that users can adapt and personalize their identifiers over time.

Android users can already experience the benefits of usernames with the beta version 2.23.11.15, set to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

