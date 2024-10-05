WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has rolled out a new 'Tagging' feature which allows users to like status updates, make private mentions, and reshare status.

The new 'tagging feature' aims to offer better engagement on the platform, according to the company. With this new feature, users can mention up to five individuals in each status and can privately tag someone without displaying their names. Those mentioned will receive a notification.

Notably, these features are already available for Instagram Stories. Meta has now started rolling out these features for WhatsApp, which will be widely available in the coming days. According to the company, WhatsApp Status is the best way to stay connected with friends and family, and now we’re making it even better.

To Tag Someone In WhatsApp Status These Things Needs To Be Done

To tag someone in a WhatsApp Status, a few steps need to be followed. First, ensure that you are using the latest version of the WhatsApp app and have an active account. When tagging someone, it's important to note that the tag is private, meaning only the person tagged will be aware of it. Others who view your status will not know that someone has been tagged.

How To Tag Someone In WhatsApp Status On Android

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Status” tab located at the bottom or top of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the “My Status” icon to start creating a new status update.

Step 4: In the text field, type the “@” symbol followed by the contact name you want to tag.

Step 5: From the drop-down menu, select the contact to tag them in your status.