WhatsApp View Once Message: To prevent screenshot, WhatsApp disables desktop support feature

WhatsApp has recently rolled out its latest update which came with multiple features that include notification to admin only if someone leaves a group, permission for group admins to delete others’ messages for everyone, link previews for links shared via status and emojis to react to a status post using status reactions. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working to disable the opening of view-once messages on the desktop. WhatsApp will be rolling out this update for added privacy.

You might have heard that recently WhatsApp released a new feature called screenshot blocking for Android and iOS that added an additional layer of security for view once messages. The feature barred receivers from taking a screenshot or a video recording of the view once message.

Now, in a move to further keep the view once messages safe from the screenshot, WhatsApp is now removing the ability to send and open view once messages on a Desktop starting today, reported WABetInfo. So, if you are using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp desktop app and if you receive a view once message, you won't be able to open it on your desktop and you will be displayed a message reading - "You received a view once message. For added privacy, you can only open it on your phone".

According to the report, users also cannot send a view once message starting today using their desktop app. The changes bars users from opening the view once message on the Desktop in order to take a screenshot. However, this cannot stop the recipient from taking a photo of the view once message by using a secondary mobile phone. So, the sender should always be careful while sending a view once image or video.

However, if you are still able to open a view once message on your desktop, then you will soon be receiving an update as WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature to all users.