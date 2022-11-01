WhatsApp View Once Message: To prevent screenshot, WhatsApp disables desktop support feature
WhatsApp recently released a new feature called screenshot blocking for Android and iOS that added an additional layer of security for view once messages.
- WhatsApp has already launched feature to prevent users from taking screenshot of view once message
- WhatsApp today released an update preventing users from opening a view once message on desktop
- WhatsApp rolled out the update for added security of view once messages
WhatsApp has recently rolled out its latest update which came with multiple features that include notification to admin only if someone leaves a group, permission for group admins to delete others’ messages for everyone, link previews for links shared via status and emojis to react to a status post using status reactions. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working to disable the opening of view-once messages on the desktop. WhatsApp will be rolling out this update for added privacy.
You might have heard that recently WhatsApp released a new feature called screenshot blocking for Android and iOS that added an additional layer of security for view once messages. The feature barred receivers from taking a screenshot or a video recording of the view once message.
Now, in a move to further keep the view once messages safe from the screenshot, WhatsApp is now removing the ability to send and open view once messages on a Desktop starting today, reported WABetInfo. So, if you are using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp desktop app and if you receive a view once message, you won't be able to open it on your desktop and you will be displayed a message reading - "You received a view once message. For added privacy, you can only open it on your phone".
According to the report, users also cannot send a view once message starting today using their desktop app. The changes bars users from opening the view once message on the Desktop in order to take a screenshot. However, this cannot stop the recipient from taking a photo of the view once message by using a secondary mobile phone. So, the sender should always be careful while sending a view once image or video.
However, if you are still able to open a view once message on your desktop, then you will soon be receiving an update as WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature to all users.
