WhatsApp Working to Bring Communities to its Business App

The ability to create, manage, and use communities on WhatsApp Business is currently under development, the report said.

Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 01:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to bring communities to its WhatsApp Business application on Android. The platform is not likely to remove the business tab which was introduced last year, reports WABetaInfo. Instead, it might add a new entry point for the new feature right within the application menu.

When users will open 'Communities' right within the menu, they will see the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups. Moreover, businesses will be able to create a new community within this section. (Also Read: Twitter Shuts Delhi, Mumbai Offices, Only Three Employees Running Company's India Operations)

The ability to create, manage, and use communities on WhatsApp Business is currently under development so it is not yet ready to be released to beta testers, the report said. (Also Read: Google India Hands Over Pink Slips to Over 400 Employees)

In November last year, the messaging platform had announced new features for a better commerce experience for users and to help them connect with their favourite brands as well as find new ones on the platform.

