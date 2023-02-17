Twitter Shuts Delhi, Mumbai Offices, Only Three Employees Running Company's India Operations

New Delhi: Elon Musk's mission to reduce expenses and turn the faltering social media site into a profit is highlighted by Twitter Inc.'s decision to close two of its three locations in India and order its workers to work from home. According to reports, Twitter closed its operations in the financial powerhouse of Mumbai and the political capital of New Delhi after terminating more than 90 percent of its 200+ employees in India.

The company still maintains a location in Bengaluru, a southern IT hotspot, where it primarily employs engineers, according to the sources, who declined to be named because the information is confidential. (Also Read: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs BoB: Savings Accounts Minimum Balance and Penalty Charges Compared)

In contrast, the Bangalore office of Twitter is a shared location with engineers working there who primarily report to the US headquarters and are not a part of the India team. The decision to close two of Twitter's three physical offices in India is an extension or continuation of the massive layoffs that took place at Twitter India in late 2022. (Also Read: THESE Farmers to Get Rs 3000 Monthly Pension With PM Mandhan Scheme- Check Eligibility, Benefits, Other Details)

In October, billionaire Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal and implemented a number of organisational and product changes, including charging for the Twitter-verified Blue check-mark service.

Since the $44 billion acquisition, Twitter has been sued by numerous contractors for unpaid services, has failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco headquarters and London locations, and has auctioned off everything from bird statues to espresso makers to earn money.

Musk claimed in November 2022 that advertisers' withdrawal from Twitter was causing "a big reduction in revenue." A senior advertising official disclosed the social media platform's fourth-quarter revenue decreased by around 35 percent to $1.025 billion, according to the reports.