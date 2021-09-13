हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wipro

Wipro Chairman announces return to office from Monday

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on sunday announced the resumption of work at company offices after 18 months due to the Covid-19 situation.  

Wipro Chairman announces return to office from Monday

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji took to social media on Sunday to announce the resumption of work at company offices after 18 months due to the Covid-19 situation.

"After 18 long months, our leaders are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (Monday) twice a week. All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," he said in a tweet. (Also Read: Realme 8s 5G goes on first sale today, check price, specs and other details)

Premji also put out a short video of 59 seconds showing how well the campus is ready to welcome its employees and their safety is ensured at multiple checkpoints through temperature checks and QR scans. (Also Read: iPhone 13 Pro to have max storage ever of 1TB: Report)

Wipro's annual report stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from the office.

"We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in future," Premji said in the report.

