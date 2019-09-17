Xiaomi launches new smart TVs ahead of OnePlus in India

Bengaluru: As OnePlus gets ready to launch its first Android-based TV in India, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled a new range of Next-Gen smart TVs, along with a water purifier and upgraded smart band in the country.

Mi TV 4X 65-inch has been priced at Rs 54,999. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch will cost Rs 29,999 while the 43-inch Mi TV 4X model will be available for Rs 24,999. The Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV will cost Rs 17,999.

The TVs will be available for pre-order on Mi.com and other online platforms starting September 29.

"We are not just a smartphone company and our wide offerings across categories in India is testament to that. Xiaomi India has been the top fitness wearable and smart TV brand in India for several consecutive quarters and we hope the next set of products launched today help us further propel our growth," Raghu Reddy, Head, Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, told reporters here.

The Mi TV 4X series has the flagship Mi TV 4X (65) along with Mi TV 4X (50) and Mi TV 4X (43). The new Mi TVs come with a redesigned version of "PatchWall" based on Android 9 Pie, and have in-built Netflix and Amazon Prime streaming services.

The series is also the first in the world to come with Google's "Data Saver Mode" that allows up to three times more content streaming, data counter for individual apps and an ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an Internet connection.

"Thanks to Mi TV, many people are now able to consume OTT content in their homes. We are positive that new ecosystem products will help improve the quality of our Mi Fans' lives as we strive to bring in the best of our smart technology to India," Reddy added.

Mi TV has witnessed market leadership for five consecutive quarters, with a 32 per cent market share, according to the IDC.

The newly-launched water purifier costs Rs 11,999 and Mi Smart Band 4 has been priced at Rs 2,299.

Mi Smart Band 4 features a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED (240x120 pixels) display with 2.5D scratch-resistant glass panel and comes packed with a bigger 135mAh battery in comparison to its predecessor bands.

Xiaomi's rival OnePlus is all set to launch its first-ever TV, along with a flagship phone, in India on September 29.