हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi

Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Power 6GB+128GB variant in India: Check features, price and more

Launched in December last year, Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor and also comes with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support.

Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Power 6GB+128GB variant in India: Check features, price and more

Xiaomi has finally unveiled a new variant of Redmi 9 Power which comes with an upgraded 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs 12,999 and can be bought from Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

Currently, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 6GB+128GB model is available in four colour options, Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green.

Existing Redmi 9 Power models – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB are available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Launched in December last year, Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor and also comes with Adreno 610 GPU. 

In terms of selfies and videos, Redmi 9 Power has four sensors at the back which include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support. On the software front, Redmi 9 Power has MIUI 12. In terms of connectivity, Redmi 9 Power supports a dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an IR blaster.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
XiaomiXiaomi Redmi 9 PowerRedmi 9 Power featuresRedmi 9 Power price
Next
Story

Xiaomi unveils Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) in India

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Rakhi Sawant made Bigg Boss 14 quite entertaining