Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Power 6GB+128GB variant in India: Check features, price and more

Xiaomi has finally unveiled a new variant of Redmi 9 Power which comes with an upgraded 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs 12,999 and can be bought from Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

Currently, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power 6GB+128GB model is available in four colour options, Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green.

Existing Redmi 9 Power models – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB are available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Launched in December last year, Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor and also comes with Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of selfies and videos, Redmi 9 Power has four sensors at the back which include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support. On the software front, Redmi 9 Power has MIUI 12. In terms of connectivity, Redmi 9 Power supports a dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an IR blaster.