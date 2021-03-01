Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series set to launch on March 4: Expected to have 120 Hz refresh rate, Amoled display and other key features

Xiaomi is planning to launch its Redmi 10 series on March 4 in India. The Chinese brand is expected to announce successors of the Redmi Note 9 line-up from 2020.

Besides, the company revealed the launch date through a tweet, Xiaomi Vice President and its Managing Director in India, Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the launch date through his account.

The company is also expected to announce its three smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 line-up, which could include the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the standard Redmi Note 10. Apart from this, Xiaomi will be live-streaming the Redmi Note 10 series launch across its social media channels.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10 series are expected to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 5,050mAh battery. It is also rumoured to have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of price, for the base variant, the Redmi Note 9 was priced at Rs 11,999. On the other hand, Redmi Note 9 Pro started at Rs 12,999. Apart from this, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has been priced at Rs 14,999. Talking about the display, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to come with an AMOLED display and would have up to 120Hz high refresh-rate support.