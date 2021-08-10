Xiaomi to gift Mi 11 Ultra smartphones to all medal winning Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

This year’s Olympic Games have been historic for India as a lot of Indian athletes have won a bagful of medals for their country. In return, the government and several brands have promised cash prizes, brand endorsements and many other gifts.

Picture this, Indian athletes have performed out of their way to get that kind of respect and even the previous record haul of 6 medals in the 2012 Olympics by bringing home 7 medals - 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze medals. Add to this, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has received the grandest applause.

In total, India has got 10 Gold medals to date, which comprises men's hockey team winning 8 of them and the rest of the two were won by Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra as individuals.

Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia were some of the athletes who won medals for the country at the games and made India proud.

In order to recognise the performance of these athletes, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain through his Twitter account announced that the smartphone-maker plans to gift its flagship Mi 11 Ultra smartphone to all the athletes who have won a medal, including the Indian Hockey Team - India won the bronze medal in this game.

Jain tweeted, "We value the grit & dedication that it takes to win an #Olympics medal. As a small gesture of thanks, we'll humbly gift a #Mi11Ultra to all the Indian Olympic medal winners. Super phone for Super Heroes."

Besides this, several state governments have announced cash prizes for these Indian athletes who showed courage and determination to win medals for the country.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 and it comes with 12GB RAM/256GB storage. Also, Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 and offers 6GB RAM/128GB storage and the mid-size one is priced at Rs 31,999 and offers 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

