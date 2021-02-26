Xiaomi unveils Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40+: Triple rear cameras, 120Hz Amoled display and many more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally launched Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ at an event in China.

Redmi K40 price has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,700), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400). The phone is available in Dreamland, Icy White, and Glossy Black colours. Other two phones also come in the same colours.

Redmi K40 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. These three phones come with triple rear cameras, a hole-punch display design, and a gradient back design. The Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ also feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. Besides the phone launch, Xiaomi launched its new RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models as well as Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds at the event. These phones are available in China for now but the global launch has not been confirmed.

The Redmi K40 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,999 (33,800), and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The Redmi K40 Pro+, on the other hand, has the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,600).

In terms of selfies and videos, the Redmi K40 comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The phone also carries a 20MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Redmi K40 Pro is equipped with the triple rear camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, along with an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor. The Redmi K40+ phone also has a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor instead of the 64MPsensor available on the Redmi K40 Pro.