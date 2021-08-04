YouTube creators can earn up to Rs 7.4 lakhs per month by creating YT Shorts videos

New Delhi: YouTube is all set to pay up to $10,000 per month to creators creating and sharing YouTube Shorts on the video hosting platform. The Google-owned platform will be paying content creators from the $100 million creator fund that was set up to promote the content creator ecosystem.

YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, Neal Mohan, told the Verge during one of the online publication’s podcasts that the firm is planning to start making the payments to creators from this month onwards. He also pointed that creators will have the opportunity to earn up to $10,000 per month (roughly around Rs 7.41 lakhs) for making YouTube Shorts.

The fund for Shorts’ creators was first announced by YouTube in May 2021. However, at that time, YouTube’s hadn’t shared many details about the fund. “The popularity needed to earn money will depend on just how many people are making and watching Shorts each month, and payouts will also depend on where each creator’s audience is located,” the Verge reported.

The Google-owned platform had launched YouTube Shorts in India in September 2020, soon after the Indian government had banned the Chinese short video sharing app due to user privacy and national security concerns. Soon after the India launch, YouTube Short was launched in more than 100 countries, including key markets such as the US.

How to earn money from YouTube Shorts?

Creators on YouTube can receive money from the fund by sharing short videos. However, creators will have to publish only original content to become eligible for earning money via YouTube Shorts.

YouTube will be offering monetary support to creators in 10 regions where the programme has been expanded. These regions include the US, India, and Brazil, among others.