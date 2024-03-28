Advertisement
Zuckerberg Courts Google Deepmind Engineers For Meta: Report

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Zuckerberg Courts Google Deepmind Engineers For Meta: Report

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making significant strides in bolstering its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly taking a hands-on approach, personally reaching out to experts from rival companies like Google's DeepMind to join Meta's AI endeavors.

Direct Recruitment

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that Zuckerberg has been sending direct emails to researchers, urging them to switch sides. Meta is also said to be offering jobs without formal interviews and negotiating salaries and incentives to attract top talent, according to reports from The Information. (Also Read: Good News For MGNREGA Employees! Centre Announces Pay Hike: Check State-Wise Wages Here)

Meta's AI ambitions are centered around revolutionizing its platform's video recommendations. Tom Alison, head of Facebook, disclosed Meta's plan to consolidate recommendation systems into a single powerful AI model. (Also Read: Big Blow To Home Loan Borrowers! HDFC Bank Raises Lending Rates To 9.8%)

Consolidation Of AI Models

Previously, Meta used different AI models for various features like Reels, Groups, and Feed. However, the company is now experimenting with more advanced AI methods to bring all recommendations under one system.

Chip Shortage

Despite Meta's ambitious AI plans, the company faces challenges due to a shortage of computer chips. Meta has been a significant buyer of Nvidia's H100 chips, having spent $4.5 billion in 2023.

However, with the release of Nvidia's new Blackwell (or B200) chip, demand has surged, leading to delays in shipments. Meta anticipates waiting until 2025 for shipments, exacerbating their chip shortage predicament.

