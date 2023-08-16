75th Emmy Awards LIVE Date, Time Updates: Check India SAARC, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia Timings

New Delhi: The Television Academy and FOX jointly announced on 10th August 2023 that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX. The awards will be LIVE streamed exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India SAARC (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan) on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 5:30 AM IST.

Viewers will also be able to watch the glamour-filled night exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia (8 AM MYT), the Philippines (8 AM PHT) and Indonesia (7 AM WIB).

As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast Live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honour the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year. The Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.



Tune into Lionsgate Play on January 16th 2024 to watch Television’s most glamorous night unfold at the 75th Emmy Awards.