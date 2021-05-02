After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya onboard Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, reveals what scares him - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to appear on the newest season daring show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' according to a recent interview.

In a conversation with the paparazzi, Rahul revealed that he will be jetting off to Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday (April 6) to begin shooting for the 11th season of the thrilling reality TV show.

Ace celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram where Rahul Vaidya confirmed being a part of the new adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Although he will be joining the show known for its adventurous and daring tasks which require contestants to face their fear, Rahul revealed that he is in fact extremely scared of snakes and deep water.

In the Instagram video, he said, "Maine haan toh bol diya, par mujhe saap se dar lagta hai, mujhe paani se dar lagta hai. So I really don't know ki main waha pe kya karne wala hoon (I said yes but I'm scared of snakes, I'm scared of water. So I really don't know what I'm going to do there)"

The singer also informed paps that he recently did a COVID-19 test ahead of his trip to Cape Town.

Have a look at his interview:

On the work front, Rahul recently came out with the song 'Madhanya' which was sung by him and Asees Kaur. The music video for the song featured Rahul Vaidya and his ladylove Disha Parmar getting married.

It was released as a wedding song and fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are secretly hoping for wedding bells to ring for the couple soon as seen in the music video.

Before Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had taken part in several reality shows such as 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar', and the first season of 'Indian Idol'.